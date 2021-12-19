Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Down to $7.96

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $7.36. Riskified shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 5,680 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSKD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth $23,791,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

