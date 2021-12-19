Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Update

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the November 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

SHBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $23.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $390.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.