Short Interest in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Increases By 26.6%

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.39. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 80.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Iteris by 424.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

