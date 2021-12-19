Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Up 26.3% in November

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

NYSE:OR opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,701.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

