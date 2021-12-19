PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a C$19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.70.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$9.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.15.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

