Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to announce sales of $58.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.99 million. JFrog posted sales of $42.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $205.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $205.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $273.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

JFrog stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. JFrog has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 29.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 13.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 37.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,987 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 56.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

