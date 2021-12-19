Reviewing Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of United-Guardian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of United-Guardian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United-Guardian and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United-Guardian 32.86% 37.54% 32.40% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -812.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for United-Guardian and Global Digital Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United-Guardian 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United-Guardian and Global Digital Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United-Guardian $10.99 million 6.81 $3.31 million $0.90 18.11 Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A

United-Guardian has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

United-Guardian has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United-Guardian beats Global Digital Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R. Globus in 1942 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

