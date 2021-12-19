HLS Therapeutics’ (HLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Clarus Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HLS Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

HLS stock opened at C$15.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.71 million and a PE ratio of -23.10. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$13.69 and a 12 month high of C$21.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.3217101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. HLS Therapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -24.15%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

