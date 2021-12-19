Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Rating Increased to Buy at Cleveland Research

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock opened at $135.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $140.53.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 929,143 shares of company stock valued at $222,905,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.