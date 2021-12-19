boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Cut to Hold at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

BHHOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

