UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €101.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €101.00 ($113.48) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €106.76 ($119.96).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL opened at €69.80 ($78.43) on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a one year high of €49.86 ($56.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.99.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.