Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Park National in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of PRK opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Park National has a 1 year low of $98.79 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

