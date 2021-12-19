Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €15.20 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.20 ($17.08) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on Südzucker in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.42 ($16.20).

SZU stock opened at €12.93 ($14.53) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €11.24 ($12.63) and a fifty-two week high of €14.62 ($16.43). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

