Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RLYB. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

RLYB stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Research analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

