SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCBGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.