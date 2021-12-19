Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROIV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.35. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.49.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

