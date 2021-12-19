II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 107.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at $4,576,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in II-VI by 454.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the second quarter valued at $1,382,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

