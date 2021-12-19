Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 533 ($7.04) target price on the stock.

LON OCI opened at GBX 417 ($5.51) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 378.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 360.66. Oakley Capital Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 266 ($3.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 417 ($5.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £744.76 million and a P/E ratio of 4.96.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck purchased 8,500 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £29,835 ($39,427.78).

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

