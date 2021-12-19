Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) versus Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Head to Head Contrast

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liminal BioSciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liminal BioSciences -654.71% -1,294.21% -58.90% Nature’s Sunshine Products 4.97% 14.29% 8.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liminal BioSciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liminal BioSciences $2.48 million 12.68 -$88.03 million ($0.34) -3.09 Nature’s Sunshine Products $385.20 million 0.93 $21.34 million $1.05 17.29

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Liminal BioSciences. Liminal BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nature’s Sunshine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liminal BioSciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liminal BioSciences 1 3 0 0 1.75 Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 638.10%. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.23%. Given Liminal BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liminal BioSciences is more favorable than Nature’s Sunshine Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Liminal BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Liminal BioSciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma-Derived Therapeutics. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory diseases. The Plasma-Derived Therapeutics segment focused on the development of its plasma-derived product candidate Ryplazim, a purified glu-plasminogen derived from human plasma that acts as a plasminogen replacement therapy for patients deficient in plasminogen protein. The company operates in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc. and changed its name to Liminal BioSciences Inc. in October 2019. Liminal BioSciences Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other. The company was founded by Eugene L. Hughes, Kristine F. Hughes, and Pauline Hughes-Francis in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.