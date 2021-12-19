Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.30.

INSE stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $273.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.53. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

