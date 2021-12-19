SFL (NYSE:SFL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

SFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.19.

SFL stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SFL will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SFL by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SFL by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

