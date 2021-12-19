Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 21.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,308,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after buying an additional 232,044 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

