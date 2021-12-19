Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LMGDF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Lumina Gold has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

