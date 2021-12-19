ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Up 54.5% in November

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARYE. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

