Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $6.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

NYSE MDT opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $100.26 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

