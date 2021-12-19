Piper Sandler Comments on BankUnited, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

