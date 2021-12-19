Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.83.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$49.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.87. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$24.39 and a 1-year high of C$53.46.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$990,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$744,084. Insiders sold a total of 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,145 in the last ninety days.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

