Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.16.

EDR stock opened at C$5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.36. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$9.32. The stock has a market cap of C$908.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1190977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

