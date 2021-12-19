FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Entergy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth $225,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 689.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 65,358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

