Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Issued By Piper Sandler

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for U.S. Century Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

USCB stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,575,000.

U.S. Century Bank Company Profile

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

