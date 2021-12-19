Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) to Sell

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blade Air Mobility Inc. provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. Blade Air Mobility Inc., formerly known as EXPERIENCE INV, is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $8.56 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 13.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 192,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth $143,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter worth $706,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

