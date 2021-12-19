Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$76.50 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.75.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$50.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.8600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

