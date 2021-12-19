TD Securities Boosts SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) Price Target to C$22.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company.

SLS stock opened at C$15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.20. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$15.32.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.

