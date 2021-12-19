Comparing RPC Group (OTCMKTS:RPCGF) & Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

RPC Group (OTCMKTS:RPCGF) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

RPC Group has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Zalando shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RPC Group and Zalando’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC Group $4.97 billion 0.85 $336.18 million N/A N/A Zalando $9.12 billion 2.25 $258.27 million $0.64 61.19

RPC Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zalando.

Profitability

This table compares RPC Group and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC Group N/A N/A N/A Zalando 2.84% 12.77% 4.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RPC Group and Zalando, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Zalando 2 3 8 1 2.57

Zalando has a consensus price target of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 157.92%. Given Zalando’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zalando is more favorable than RPC Group.

Summary

Zalando beats RPC Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPC Group Company Profile

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories. It sells its products directly to the brands, as well as to retailers or fillers. The Non-Packaging segment designs and manufactures a range of plastic products that include temporary storage systems for waste and recycling; and technical components for the automotive and heavy vehicles industries. It also makes moulds, which are used to make plastic components and packaging products. This segment sells its products to intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rushden, the United Kingdom.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management. The All Other Segments consists of various emerging businesses. The company was founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider on February 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

