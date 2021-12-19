argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.00.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $310.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.41 and its 200 day moving average is $306.86. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 59.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

