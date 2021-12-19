Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($167.75) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($156.18) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €157.71 ($177.20).

Shares of DHER opened at €91.60 ($102.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €95.24 ($107.01) and a one year high of €145.40 ($163.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €111.39 and its 200-day moving average is €116.42.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

