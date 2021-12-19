23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.91

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 6.91 and last traded at 6.91, with a volume of 6754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 7.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ME. Citigroup cut shares of 23andMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 9.80.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The business had revenue of 55.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

