Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.35 by UBS Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €4.35 ($4.89) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.85 ($4.33) to €3.90 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.78 ($4.24).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

