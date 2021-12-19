The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.60 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $8.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.59. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.78.

BNS stock opened at C$87.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$82.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$67.02 and a 1-year high of C$87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

