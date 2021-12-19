Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.39.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

