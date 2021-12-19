PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.70. PureTech Health shares last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands.

PRTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureTech Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.