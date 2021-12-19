Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.91 ($117.88).

EPA:SAN opened at €86.89 ($97.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.45. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

