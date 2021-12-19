Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $25.54 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

