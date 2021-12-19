Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $388.00

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 388 ($5.13) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.13), with a volume of 158472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592 ($7.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 590.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 599.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £983.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

In related news, insider Julia Goh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 592 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £59,200 ($78,234.44). Also, insider James Williams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.72) per share, with a total value of £29,200 ($38,588.61).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

