Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Grows By 35.0%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,007,300 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the November 15th total of 746,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 629.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $40.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $49.42.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

