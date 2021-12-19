Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 419,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 364,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

