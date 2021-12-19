Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ajinomoto has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $33.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

