Boku (LON:BOKU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.40

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.40 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.28), with a volume of 44481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171 ($2.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £491.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.76.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

