ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Dawson James downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ProPhase Labs will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

