Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Shares of OSW stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1,809.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 160.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 88,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $778,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 91.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,668,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 795,068 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

